Cloudflare stock down, Fortinet up after reporting Q3 results

Cloudflare (NET) slips into the red on Friday after reporting a third quarter earnings beat, while its fourth quarter guidance fell below Wall Street estimates. On the other hand, Fortinet (FTNT) stock is charging ahead on a healthy earnings beat while adjusting its billings forecasts.

Market Domination hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine these two cybersecurity stocks.

