The Telegraph

Despite recent controversy over the proposed project to send ageing “Chelsea tractors” from Kensington to Kyiv, this enlightened idea must come to fruition. It can be done quickly – now, in fact – since the hold-up is over a simple bureaucratic issue that is easily overcome. It would require changes to regulations for the certificate of destruction, required for car scrappage, but this is not beyond the whim of the relevant secretaries of state. With immediate action from the Transport Secretary