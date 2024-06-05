China's service sector jumps, raising recovery hopes

STORY: China’s shops and restaurants are getting busy… and that’s giving economic recovery hopes a boost.

Figures out Wednesday showed the service sector enjoying a strong upturn.

The Caixin/S&P purchasing managers’ index hit 54 in May.

That’s well up on April, and the strongest number for 10 months.

The data also showed more staff being hired to cope with the rising demand, raising hopes for jobseekers.

Increased demand for exports has helped drive recent gains.

It wasn’t all good news on Wednesday, however.

Price pressures intensified, with firms raising their charges in line with rising costs.

Business confidence also edged lower, amid worries including uncertain global demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The turmoil in the country’s property sector also shows little sign of easing, despite government moves to support the market.

Home sales and prices have been sliding amid a glut of unsold properties.

Overall though, China’s economy has made a solid start to the year, prompting the International Monetary Fund and rating agencies to lift their growth forecasts for the year.