China stocks: Where to put money in 2025

Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, appears on Market Domination to discuss his bullish outlook on Chinese tech stocks like Trip.com (TCOM) Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD). He thinks one of that "green shoots" for China's economic recovery has been travel. He expects that broaden out to e-commerce more broadly.

In the video above, Ahern joins Market Domination hosts Josh Lipton and Akito Fujita to dive more into the subject.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch