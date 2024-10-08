Advertisement
Canada markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,102.71
    -60.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,695.94
    -55.13 (-0.96%)
     

  • DOW

    41,954.24
    -398.51 (-0.94%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7341
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.82
    -1.32 (-1.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,477.27
    -1,220.46 (-1.41%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.73
    -0.01 (-1.58%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,661.00
    -5.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,193.09
    -19.71 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    +0.0450 (+1.13%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,989.50
    -3.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.64
    -19.21 (-45.90%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,303.62
    +22.99 (+0.28%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,863.09
    -469.65 (-1.19%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6680
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     

What China’s Rapid Gains in Nuclear Fusion Mean for the U.S.

WSJ

The U.S. and China are in a high-tech race to achieve and commercialize an elusive clean energy source: nuclear fusion. Here’s what’s at stake as the competition over energy resources intensifies around the world.