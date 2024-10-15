China to raise $850 bln in new debt to spur growth: report

STORY: Chinese stocks sagged Tuesday, despite more reports of a big stimulus package in the works.

The benchmark Shanghai composite index was down over 1% by early afternoon.

Earlier, media group Caixin Global had reported that Beijing is set to raise $850 billion in new debt to help boost the economy.

That comes after Finance Minister Lan Foan said over the weekend that China would increase debt issuance, but didn’t put a number on it.

Beijing has been increasingly concerned that it won’t meet a target of 5% growth this year.

Alarm has been raised by a slew of data coming in below expectations.

Just this week, that was true for new numbers on trade and lending.

In late September, authorities unleashed a package of monetary stimulus and property sector support measures.

That helped drive shares to two-year highs, but the gains soon faded away as traders lamented a lack of detail on the new moves.

Caixin says some of the additional money will be used to help local governments pay down their off-the-books debts.

Many municipalities have been hard hit by the sharp downturn in the country’s property sector, as they rely for much of their income on auctioning land to developers.

The property crisis has also weighed on consumer spending, with much household wealth tied up in real estate.

Now the finance ministry says the new stimulus will also provide subsidies for low-income households, support the housing market and bolster capital at state banks.