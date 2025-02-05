Yahoo Finance Video
China considers Apple App Store investigation: Bloomberg
Apple (AAPL) stock declined in pre-market trading Wednesday following Bloomberg reports that China is considering an investigation into the company's App Store practices. According to Bloomberg, Chinese regulators are examining Apple's App Store policies and the fees charged to app developers.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley provides insights into the developing story.

This post was written by Angel Smith

