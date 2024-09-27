How childhood poverty shaped this exec's financial journey

Growing up poor can directly impact people as adults, sometimes habitually and subconsciously, and other times simply because of misinformation. For Wells Fargo (WFC) executive vice president and head of commercial banking for diverse segments Ruth Jacks spoke to Living Not So Fabulously hosts David & John Auten-Schneider about her experience overcoming poverty, developing financial literacy, and finding success in life.

"I remember just my friends were chosen by who had an abundance of food that had leftovers so we could go over and eat. And so the biggest thing was I just didn't want to be hungry," she reflected. "Of course, as I grew older, I realized that there's a lot more to it than just that." She quickly realized the importance of learning more about wealth building in order to shape a more effective and realistic plans for her future.

So there are a lot of people who I think want to be wealthy, want to be successful.

They dream of that when we're, when we're Children.

Um, and that doesn't necessarily translate into adulthood.

So what do you think it was about you and what you did in your career or the talents and skills that you had or your intelligence, whatever the case may be that allowed you to say, I'm going to be able to go from being poor and hungry to successful and financially secure.

So what I'll tell you is that I started with the plan.

So my plan was when I was 20 I would make $20,000 a year.

When I was 30 I'd make 30,000.

When I was 40 I'd make 40,000.

That's exactly right.

When I was 50 I'd make 50,000.

You get it.

So by the time I retired I'd be set,