Chiefs vs. Eagles, Netflix’s sports strategy: YF Sports Report

Though the biggest story of the week is that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the Super Bowl, which takes place on Sunday February 9, there’s plenty of other news going on in the sports world.

This week on Yahoo Finance Sports Report, host Joe Pompliano takes a look at some of this week’s biggest post-season football-related headlines in the sports business world that you and your portfolio need to know.

Caitlin Clark’s Signature Nike Shoe

In an interview with Fortune, Nike (NKE) CEO Elliot Hill confirmed Caitlin Clark’s signature sneaker is on its way. Though Hill did not confirm when Clark’s shoe will be released to the public, he did tease that the shoe company is working with the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on her logo and shoe design. Clark, who was drafted number one by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike. Once her shoe is released, she’ll join Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson as the only WNBA players with signature Nike shoes.

Netflix’s Live Sports Strategy

Netflix (NFLX) recently announced that it added nearly 19 million subscribers in the last quarter. Part of this increase is due to Netflix’s push to stream more live sporting events. Pompliano takes a look at the new subscriptions brought in from both the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight as well as the NFL Christmas Day games as a case study and how these games subscriber numbers could lead to an increase in Netflix’s live sports strategy in the future.

Chiefs vs. Eagles 2.0: Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have both advanced to the Super Bowl. This will be the second time the NFL teams have faced off in the championship. All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs to see if they win the coveted championship game for the third year in a row, or if the Philadelphia Eagles will come out on top in this rematch from the game in 2023.

Plus, Pompliano is joined by Founder and Chairman of Athletes.org, Jim Cavale, to talk about college athletics and how his company is striving to protect the rights of these young athletes as they navigate sports agencies and protecting their name, image, and likeness.

Yahoo Finance Sports Report with Joe Pompliano, a vodcast brought to you by Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports, looks beyond the latest sports business headlines, analyzes all the need-to-know news - the teams, trades, and billion dollar deals - so you and your portfolio will win BIG.

Yahoo Finance Sports Report is developed and produced by Lauren Pokedoff.