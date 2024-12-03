Cameo is the newest route to build, monetize niche fandoms: CEO

Cameo — the app-website where users can buy personalized videos from celebrities and influencers — has seen an inflow of 31,000 creators through its Cameo X program over the past year and a half.

"When we think about the way that fame has changed, it's become a lot more niche. When our parents were growing up, there was ABC, NBC, CBS, there was no other television," Cameo Co-Founder and CEO Steven Galanis tells Brad Smith in the Yahoo Finance studio.

"When we were growing up, there was cable there were 40 stations. Then there were satellite, there were a thousand. And now for kids today, every single person is their own platform, their own channel. So there's literally millions of stations and fandoms [becoming] more niche."

Galanis elaborates more on Cameo's content monetization for creators, naming a puppet named Mona from a 1990s Canadian children's television program Nanalan as one talent who has found a second life on the platform.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.