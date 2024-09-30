California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes AI safety bill

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a new bill aimed at regulating AI safety.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Yasmin Khorram joins Catalysts to break down the heated debate over AI regulation and what the bill would have done if signed into law by Newsom.

Video Transcript

Well, California, Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a new bill aimed at regulating A I safety.

Yahoo Finance's Yasmine Gorham joining us now with the details.

Hey Yasmine.

Hi.

So this bill has caused quite the debate in Silicon Valley and beyond Governor Newsom in his veto message said that he agrees that the risk of A I is real and needs to be mitigated.

However, he does not agree with the specifics in this bill.

SB 1040 seven applied to any company spending $100 million or more to train a large scale A I model companies like open A I.

The purpose of this bill was to prevent what they call critical harms to humanity such as someone using an A I model to orchestrate a large scale cyber attack that could effectively shut down an entire infrastructure.

A lot of powerful forces against the bill.

And Horowitz open a meta Google saying it's unreasonably broad, it will stifle innovation but a lot of big name supporters as well.

We heard from Elon Musk, anthropic founder, Jack Clark tweeted last night, it was a promising first step along with the godfathers of A I Yeshua Ben Gio and Jeffrey Hinton.

I spoke to the bill's main author, Senator Scott Weiner last night.

Here's what he told me.

Ultimately, there are um folks in the tech world who oppose any and all efforts to regulate technology sector.

Um And that's why Congress has never even passed a data privacy law or any kind of law around social medias arms other than banning tiktok.

And we all know that potential ban on Tik Tok was more about national security and it's uh ties to the Chinese government.

But this A I bill was really seen by many as a blueprint as a potential national A I security regulation.

Yeah, certainly.

And it's something that uh I think a lot of companies and certainly the sources that you have, Yasmin have been looking for some clarity on since the technology side of this is moving so quickly.

So given that what is, what is coming up next?

Is there going to be another regulatory push in the form of a bill or anything else?

There may be Senator Weiner told me that they're going to take a collective breath.

He is hopeful about California getting an A I bill in the future.

He wants to work with Governor Newsom Newsom announced the task force.

He's enlisting the help A I experts, the godmother of A I fe fe Lee to really begin looking at the safeguards that we can implement around A I in California, which by the way, is home to 32 of the biggest A I companies in the world.

