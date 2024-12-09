BYD set to outpace 2024 sales goals, overtake Ford and Honda

Chinese automaker BYD (1211.HK, BYDDY) is on track to beat its sales goals for 2024, and is estimated to sell over 4 million cars this year. These numbers are projected to overtake EV competitors like Ford (F) and Honda Motor Co. (HMC).

Catalysts co-hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills discuss these numbers and how China's stimulus policies may impact the company's growth.

This post was written by Kevin Hall.