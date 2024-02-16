Business Lookahead: Two years of war and an AI bull

STORY: From the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine... to Nvidia's continued role as the main character... these are the stories to watch in business and finance.

February 24 marks two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Aside from the human tragedy, the rebuilding cost alone is now estimated to have reached almost half a trillion dollars.

While markets have long overcome their initial panic, the political and economic impact is still being felt.

Fears of a global recession seem to have fallen away... mostly because the U.S. economy has proven so resilient.

The U.S. and euro zone PMIs hit six-month highs in January... and emerging markets outside China, notably India and the Middle East, are strong.

Business activity data out globally from Thursday should give a better picture of what's happening beyond the U.S.

Markets in China return from the Lunar New Year holiday on Monday...

and investors will be watching what Beijing does next to shore up its battered stock market.

A decision from the Bank of China on its benchmark lending rates is expected.

Home prices land on Friday, which will show just how deep the downturn in the property sector is.

Nvidia reports quarterly results on February 21.

After its stock more than tripled in 2023, the chipmaker at the center of AI excitement has seen its shares soar another roughly 50% so far this year.

Such mammoth stock gains stand to raise the bar for its results.

And any disappointment potentially has a broad market fallout given the company's growing heft.