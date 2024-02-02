Business Lookahead: Year of the Dragon

STORY: From a bond market boost in the U.S., to the Year of the Dragon providing hope for China's recovery, these are the stories to watch in business and finance.

Dashed hopes of an early U.S. rate cut and a slide in regional bank stocks have suddenly cast a pall over stocks.

Government bond markets have been boosted by the safety bid and signs that big economies are weakening.

This should set the tone for the week ahead, with central bank talk in focus.

The health of China’s economy will be put to the test in inflation data due on Thursday.

January's producer and consumer price inflation figures will likely underscore the country's struggling recovery… though the bigger question will be whether deflationary pressures have intensified.

As the Year of the Dragon looms, some are hoping the buzz of the annual travel rush might be a shot in the arm.

While most of the big tech head-liners have already reported for this period, the coming days still bring a huge batch of S&P 500 earnings...

including Eli Lilly, Walt Disney, and PepsiCo.

S&P 500 companies are on pace to have increased fourth-quarter earnings by 6.1% year-on-year, according to LSEG data as of Jan 31.

And in Britain, some of the biggest home builders are set to report earnings.

Last quarter, major builders issued fairly dire warnings about 2024, but there could be a glimmer of hope.

Bank of England January data showed British lenders approved the most mortgages since June, while mortgage rates fell for the first time in over three years.