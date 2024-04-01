Business confidence jumps in Japan, China

STORY: Businesses are feeling more bullish in Japan and China.

Figures out Monday showed sentiment at Japanese service sector firms hitting highs not seen for more than three decades.

The closely watched Tankan index from the Bank of Japan hit +34 for big non-manufacturers.

That’s the highest since the summer of 1991, when Japan was still in the midst of a bubble driven by soaring asset prices.

Surging tourist numbers are seen as one driver of the new numbers.

Businesses have also enjoyed a boost to profits from price hikes.

However, the outlook for manufacturers wasn’t quite as rosy, with the number there dropping to +11 in March.

Even so, some think the Tankan numbers could now encourage the central bank to do more rate hikes.

There were encouraging figures for China too on Monday.

Business confidence there hit an 11-month high in March, while manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in 13 months.

Signs of rising overseas demand were one driver.

That’s all according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index.

And coming after better-than-expected export and retail sales data, it suggests a bright start to the year for China’s economy.

Analysts at Citi have already raised their outlook for the country’s growth as a result.

However, China still faces headwinds including the turmoil in its vast property sector.

That leaves many economists betting that Beijing will have to take more stimulus measures if it’s to hit a target of around 5% growth this year.