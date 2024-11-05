Burger King, KFC owners take sales hit as spending tapers

STORY: Burger King parent Restaurant Brands and KFC owner Yum Brands missed market estimates for quarterly results on Tuesday.

They were hit by choppy demand in the United States and abroad from budget-stretched customers.

Restaurant Brands’ shares fell as much as four percent in morning trading while Yum’s stock fell in the premarket but actually rose three percent in late morning trading.

Rising fast-food prices over the past year have prompted consumers to cook cheaper meals at home and avoid eating out, hurting traffic across the industry.

In response, chains have turned to aggressive promotions like $5 value meals to get lower-income customers back into their outlets.

One analyst called it a challenging environment for these companies but said the discounting has as least stopped the deceleration in traffic.

Burger King's U.S. sales declined fractionally in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a 6.6% rise last year.

While KFC's same-store sales in the U.S. tumbled 5% in the same period, marking the third straight quarter of declines this year.

Outside the U.S., a challenging economic recovery in China and weak demand in the Middle East from boycott campaigns related to the Israel-Hamas conflict have worsened the sales hit to restaurant operators.