Bull market has room to run despite Fed risks: Strategist

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone: six consecutive months of gains. To discuss current market dynamics, Carson Group chief market strategist Ryan Detrick joins Market Domination.

Detrick highlights a pattern in October's trading. The S&P 500 hasn't moved up or down by 1% during the entire month, a phenomenon that has occurred only twice in the past 50 years. He notes this represents one of the least volatile October periods preceding an election.

As the bull market enters its third year, Detrick compares it to five previous instances of similar market conditions. In those cases, bull markets averaged gains of 288% over an average duration of eight years, he explains. With the current bull market up only 62% after two years, Detrick expresses optimism, stating, "We simply do not see a recession on the horizon."

However, Detrick identifies the Federal Reserve as the primary risk to this bull market.

"We've been in the camp that inflation is last year's problem," he states. While acknowledging that markets have risen for five consecutive months, he cautions that the Fed could make "a policy mistake" regarding monetary policy.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Well, markets are mixed today as investors await that latest round of earnings for more on the market moves and what's ahead for stocks?

Let's welcome in Ryan Dietrich Carson Group chief Market strategist.

Um Ryan, is it, is it fair to call you a perennial optimist?

Because when I was looking at your um note today and you were talking about, you know, the momentum that we are seeing behind stocks, it reminded me that you usually are pretty cheery.

Well, I guess that's probably true.

Thanks for having me back.

You know, I've come off with you guys for a while saying, listen, we're probably going higher and we're, we're still in that camp and you've had some great discussions before I joined.

But really, I think I want to focus on this for a second here this month, October, we haven't had a 1% up or down day on a closing basis on the S and P all month.

I know there's one more day to go only twice in 50 years.

Have we seen that in October 29 days in a row?

Now, we haven't had a 1% move.

What's that mean?

That's the longest streak in three years.

I don't think anyone including myself on their bingo card a month ago.

So this would be like the least volatile October we've ever seen ahead of an election.

But here we are.

Isn't that interesting?

And Ryan, so the question investors have is how long the good times continue, you say?

You know what, maybe it could last longer than a lot of folks expect.

Now, that, that's right, Josh, you know, we just reached the third year of this bull market, right?

The second birthday, which is a couple of weeks ago.

I took a look, you can go back 50 years.

I found five times the bull market made it into its third year.

So it's kind of like I said, like once you're 65 years old, the odds of getting the 85 are really, really high bull markets aren't all that different looking at those previous five times.

It made it into the third year.

Like this one, the average was eight years.

The average gain was 288%.

This current one is about two years old and up about 62 63%.

So who knows?

But I'm just saying in history, if you look at history, these bull markets can last a while and last comment on this, we get into the economy.

If you want, the economy continues to surprise, the upside and earnings are still strong.

We simply, we do not see a recession on the horizon.

So I guess my question would be what could derail all of this?

I mean, we were just, of course talking about the earnings that we're waiting for Microsoft and Meta.

Um, we got a lot more earnings to go.

We got a jobs report.

We have more inflation data.

We have the fed.

Oh, and we have the election coming.

I mean, what, how are you sort of waiting all of those?

And which might be the riskiest for the market?

Yeah, I mean, I think the fed, right.

I think, I think the F word, the fed could be the riskiest.

I mean, we've been in the camp that inflation is last year's problem.

We've been saying that all year.

Um, you know, and we think the fed can continue to cut, keep this real simple productivity in our country is very, very high right now.

Julie for five quarters in a row.

When you have higher productivity, you can have higher wages, the fed can cut and usually put a cap on inflation.

That's a theme we've been talking about at Carson Group for a long time now and it's playing out, but just, just for everyone to put some context around what's going on right now.

The S and P is up five months in a row.

We're like one day away from probably being up six months in a row.

We'll be up 11 out of 12 months in a row.

It's been an incredible run, obviously.

So I guess the logical thing is, could you be due for a break?

Yes.

Right.

We're not naive to the fact that, that, um, you know, that's pretty amazing.

So maybe just, we just do for some breaker consolidation perfectly normal.

But the reality, I think the Fed a policy mistake is kind of that one thing along with the Black Swan.

You know, we, we've got obviously wars all over different things that could happen.

Uh, we're not, we're not ignoring those, but I think the fed is the one that gets us.

We think they should continue to keep cutting here.