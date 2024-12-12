Building wealth with stocks & real estate

If you're eager to build wealth but are still determining where to start, you may be weighing the benefits of investing in real estate versus the stock market.

Real estate has long been considered a solid and reliable way to build wealth. In fact, a survey from Citi shows that 84% of current homeowners agree that owning a home is still one of the best ways to build wealth. But, with nearly half of US households unable to afford a $250,000 home, the stock market could be the right investment strategy for you.

While stocks and real estate have advantages and drawbacks, the question remains: which is the better strategy for wealth building?

In this week’s episode of Money Glow Up, host Tiffany Aliche speaks to financial journalist and financial behavior expert Stacey Tisdale to explore the best pathways to building wealth: real estate or the stock market.

Tisdale takes a holistic approach to wealth building, which begins with exploring your definition of wealth. Once you’ve defined wealth, the next step is to ”align your goals with your spending choices,” Tisdale said. “If this is what I would want my life to look like, what's that really going to cost me? Figure out what that number is, and that'll give you the motivation.”

When it comes to growing your wealth, Tisdale recommends a balanced strategy that blends long-term and short-term returns by investing in both real estate and the stock market. “All portfolios need to be diversified,” said Tisdale, the founder and CEO of Mind Money Media, a financial media and education content provider.

Together with Yahoo Finance, Tiffany Alice creates a space to share real and inspiring money stories, learn financial fundamentals, and build your future. Step into the classroom with Money Glow Up every Thursday at 12 pm ET with Tiffany Aliche—aka The Budgetnista—to jump-start your financial journey.