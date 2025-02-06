Brooks Running is a 'global brand', trade is 'important': CEO

President Trump's proposed tariff strategy has left business executives across industries navigating complex economic challenges. Brooks Running CEO Dan Sheridan joins Catalysts to discuss how his company is adapting to the evolving global trade landscape.

Sheridan describes tariffs as "a complicated puzzle," highlighting that their China segment continues to grow as more individuals prioritize health and wellness. While acknowledging the inherent risks of entering new markets, he emphasizes that "the fundamentals of participation in running is what drives our business," and the company remains committed to investing in the region.

Despite potential pricing pressures, Sheridan notes Brooks has developed robust pricing power. "For Brooks, we're a global brand, and global trade is super important to us," he explains, pointing out that their manufacturing and supply chain strategies minimize the impact of proposed tariffs.

In 2024, the company achieved growth across all United States regions and recorded significant global sales expansion. While most of its business remains in the US, Sheridan sees tremendous potential, stating, "Our opportunity is expansion throughout the world."

This post was written by Angel Smith