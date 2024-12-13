Broadcom surges on AI outlook as ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks hit new highs: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) jumped after the chip company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and forecasted a surge in sales due to demand for its AI products. It comes as many “Magnificent Seven” stocks hit new highs this week, including Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Uber (UBER), Costco (COST), and GameStop (GME).

Key guests include:

9:05 a.m. ET - Stacy Rasgon, Bernstein Managing Director and Senior Analyst

9:30 a.m. ET - Erin Browne, PIMCO Portfolio Manager

9:45 a.m. ET - Corey Tarlowe, Jefferies Senior VP Equity Research

10:05 a.m. ET - Stephanie Guild, Robinhood Financial, Head of Investment Strategy

11:25 a.m. ET - Daryl Fairweather, Redfin Chief Economist