Broadcom stock jumps on Q1 forecasts, strong AI demand

Broadcom (AVGO) shares surge ahead by as much as 5% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the semiconductor manufacturer reported a slight net revenue miss ($14.05 billion vs. estimates of $14.08 billion) and adjusted earnings beat ($1.42 per share vs. estimates of $1.39) for its fiscal fourth quarter

Market Domination Overtime hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton review the figures out from the AI chipmaker. Broadcom has reportedly partnered with iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) to create a new AI chip for the tech giant.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination Overtime here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.