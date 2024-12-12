Broadcom shares pop, but is the AI chip stock overvalued?

Broadcom (AVGO) shares pop after the company reported quarterly earnings results and provided strong guidance. Morningstar Research Services equity analyst William Kerwin joins Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton on Market Domination Overtime to share his reaction to the earnings print and what it means for the chipmaker amid reports of a partnership with Apple (AAPL).

"We really saw these results as being largely in line with our expectations, both in terms of the Q4 results that got printed today, as well as the guidance that's provided for Broadcom's fiscal Q1," Kerwin says, noting, "The market reaction is positive right now after hours. We think that's because the guidance for revenue in Q1 was a little bit above street consensus, but it was actually a little bit below our own estimates."

The analyst raises some concerns about valuation, saying, "We don't love the price. We really love the company. We think it has a wide economic moat, but shares have just looked rich to us over the past few months."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.