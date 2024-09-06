Broadcom can 'rotate back' over the next few quarters: Expert

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) are under pressure after its lackluster sales forecast for the fourth quarter overshadowed its earnings beat. The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman joins Morning Brief to dig into the chip company's earnings and its overall outlook amid a heated AI race.

"Clearly, the Street wasn't happy. They were looking for some sort of outsized number... But this is a little more of a story about the diversification of the business as well. So the AI business is performing. You're going to have some complicated networking that Broadcom is going to help solve. And of course, these accelerators, these AI processors, Broadcom is in the driver's seat. They have won some really important designs," Newman tells Yahoo Finance.

He notes that while its core business struggled, it's not unique to Broadcom as it's a market-wide macro issue. However, Broadcom's VMware acquisition performed well, which he calls a "really strong play." Newman adds that overall, Broadcom is "a company that was priced well. People thought AI was going to maybe have this explosive beat. And the core business has slowed a little bit, but has some favorable conditions to rotate back over these next few quarters."

As the AI race shows no signs of stopping, he believes that there is more opportunity for Broadcom to acquire more hyperscalers: "Our forecast for the chips market is showing that this accelerator market is going to outpace the GPU market by somewhere between 15% and 20% over the next five years... So across the board, we know that these AI accelerators are going to go big."

Video Transcript

Shares of Broadcom paired some of their losses still under pressure though, after its lack luster sales forecast for the fourth quarter, overshadowing its earnings be, you can see it's down over 5.5% right now.

Now the apple supplier is benefiting from a surge in A I spend, but its other divisions are falling short for a deeper dive into the results.

We are joined by Daniel and Chief Executive Officer of the Future and Group Daniel.

It's great to have you on, appreciate you making the time for us.

So I specifically want to focus in on their A I revenue coming in at 12 billion.

They raised that A I revenue guidance in the business, of course, growing is that going to be enough to sustain Broadcom moving forward?

It seems like the street doesn't think so.

Yeah, clearly the street wasn't happy.

They were looking for some sort of outsized number maybe 13 plus, you know, the whisper number.

The same thing happened with NVIDIA came up with a pretty significant guidance upside.

Um but this is a little more of a story about the diversification of the business as well.

So the A I business is performing.

You're gonna have some complicated networking that Broadcom is gonna help solve.

And of course, these accelerators these A I process search brought comes in the driver's seat.

They have won some really important designs.

We know or we, we speculate about Google and of course, uh byte dance, we heard about Open A I.

But at the same time, it's kind of like these three or four other parts of the business.

So you've got their sort of core connectivity and networking business that was a little bit off clearly, investors weren't happy to see that, but that's off market wide.

That's a macro issue.

And then of course, you know, the VM Ware acquisition was a big one, but that part of the business performed really, really well.

So when you kind of look at what's happening here, I think it's a company that was priced.

Well, people thought A I was gonna maybe have this explosive beat and the core business has slowed a little bit but has some favorable conditions to rotate back over these next few quarters.

Yeah, you mentioned VM Ware.

They, they talked about in Hoc Tan, the CEO talked about VM Ware bookings continuing to accelerate here.

What type of net contribution to earnings over time are you modeling out for what VM Ware will bring to uh Broadcom here?

Yeah, we think that the VMWARE acquisition has a really strong play.

I mean, Hoc Tan came out at the recent vmware explore and really he wasn't gonna compete so much directly with the the normal competition.

You know, the Red Hats or some of the other virtualization Softwares that were so familiar.

He really came out swinging and saying, look, we're gonna compete with the public cloud.

We believe that we can bring dollars back into enterprises, give them public cloud platforms and help their businesses scale now so far, despite, you know, some of the, you know, the way that Haw maybe is characterized in the market for how he runs his business is the software businesses, whether that's been C A uh Brocade now, vmware, they perform well.

He right sizes the businesses, he grows them and I mean that 60 plus percent even a contribution that he makes across the business is really, um you know, it's really important to the overall business.

Having said that um it's gonna take some time and we need to see some proof points that this new private cloud solution, this new A I solution is gonna land, I'm optimistic.

But like I told Hawk, when I spoke to him last week, we need to see it in the numbers.

Well, that's fascinating by the way, but I'm also curious about this idea that I've heard from some investors that they wanna see Broadcom taking on an additional hypercar that they're gonna make a chip for.

I mean, right now, about 18% of the revenue is coming directly from Apple in your conversations with Hok 10.

Did you get any indication of a path forward for another hyper scaler to come on board?

Of course, we are hearing about some of the, you know, opportunities that exist out there.

We know there's only really a couple of companies playing in this particular space.

There's Broadcom and of course, marvel they are very tight lipped, you know, they have certainly made indications that there is more opportunity out there.

This $12 billion number has a lot of that XPU in it.

And our model, our forecast for the chips market is showing that this accelerator market is going to outpace the GP U market by somewhere between 15 and 20% over the next five years.

And so we know that whether it's, it's the Microsoft and Amazon and of course, the Google TP US, we heard about Bytedance Open A I and then that's gonna drive Apple.

So across the board, we know that these A I accelerators are gonna go big and there's this whole compete situation going on with NVIDIA.

You know, no one really wants to talk it yet.

Everyone wants to talk about it.

Is there a DOJ probe what's going on?

But that competitive landscape, Broadcom plus an A MD plus an Intel gaudy plus A Hyper Scalar accelerator does offer the most complete opportunity for something that could compete with NVIDIA.

So it's a compelling story.

They're not gonna leak this per se.

But all indications are this accelerator market is gonna grow really quickly.