Broadcom is an AI stock you want to own in long term: Strategist

Broadcom (AVGO) closed Friday's session 24% higher — ending the trading week 25.2% higher on its five-day moving average — after forecasting significant demand gains for its AI chips in the coming years in its latest earnings print.

"We see our opportunity over the next three years in AI as massive," Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in the call with investors Thursday evening.

Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and CIO Nancy Tengler joins Market Domination's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to speak more about Broadcom's forecast and its stock's new record high:

"At this point, you still want to own the stock and there probably will be a pull back after this big surge, and then you'll get another chance if you don't own it to own it. But I think this is a stock you want to own for the long term. They raise the dividend 11%, which is which is below historical growth rates of 15%. But they're using the free cash flow to pay down the debt on VMware."

Bernstein Managing Director and Senior Analyst Stacy Rasgon told Yahoo Finance earlier today that Broadcom's incredibly upbeat forecast on AI demand is giving investors "a reason to dream" again.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.