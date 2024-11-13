Britain's The Guardian quits social media platform X

STORY: :: British news publisher the Guardian
quits social media platform X
:: The Guardian/ X
:: The Guardian on Wednesday said
‘disturbing content’ on the platform
:: including racism and conspiracy
theories, is why it decided to retreat
:: It’s the first large UK media company to leave
X since Elon Musk purchased it in 2022
:: Critics say under Musk, lies and hate
speech have spread on the platform
:: "We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.” - The Guardian
:: Musk called the publisher ‘irrelevant’
and a ‘dying publication’ in response