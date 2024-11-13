Britain's The Guardian quits social media platform X

STORY: :: British news publisher the Guardian

quits social media platform X

:: The Guardian/ X

:: The Guardian on Wednesday said

‘disturbing content’ on the platform

:: including racism and conspiracy

theories, is why it decided to retreat

:: It’s the first large UK media company to leave

X since Elon Musk purchased it in 2022

:: Critics say under Musk, lies and hate

speech have spread on the platform

:: "We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.” - The Guardian

:: Musk called the publisher ‘irrelevant’

and a ‘dying publication’ in response