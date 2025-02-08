Brinker's stock is up 300% over the past year: What's fueling growth

After years of relatively stagnant stock, Brinker International (EAT), the parent company of Chili's, has had an incredible year of growth, up about 300% over the past year. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi sat down with Brinker CEO Kevin Hochman to talk about what's next for the Tex-Mex style fast food chain and how they've achieved such success.

"We're a $4 billion business. We need to have big ideas. And that's where we came up with the core four, which was fajitas, crispers, margaritas, and burgers," he explained.

But that was just the beginning. "We're talking about quesadillas. We're talking about queso. We're talking about nachos. We're talking about steaks, salads."

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.