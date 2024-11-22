Brinker International vs. Oshkosh: Buying on price momentum

On the latest installment of Good Buy or Goodbye, Hennessy Funds Portfolio Manager Josh Wein outlines his stance on two respective stocks: Brinker International (EAT) and Oshkosh (OSK).

Brinker International — the parent of restaurant chains Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy — is Wein's Good Buy, citing the brand's expanding margins, free cash flow generation, and stock price momentum as it navigates food inflation in the restaurant space. Wein goes on to note the risks involved with investing in Brinker, such as the aforementioned inflation for food prices.

"What we're looking for primarily with a name like this — it's in our Hennessy Cornerstone Midcap 30 fund (HFMDX) — we're looking at earnings growth, valuation and stock price momentum. And so first and foremost, we just put the name in the portfolio in the last month or so," Wein tells Julie Hyman. "And it exhibits all three of those qualities."

Specialty truck manufacturer Oshkosh (OSK) is the portfolio manager's Goodbye, whose stock price momentum has been lacking.

"A lot of their customers are municipalities buying fire trucks, which they make, or ambulances or an industrial company buying a forklift," Wein explains. "They are certainly at the center of what's going on with capital spending. And certainly anytime there's fears over a slowing economy, these names will will take it on the chin, at least for a moment."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.