Bridging the gap between your reality and your financial goals

The American Dream costs $4.4 million, more than the $2.8 million the average college-educated American earns in their lifetime, according to Investopedia.

The Debt Free Guys and hosts of Yahoo Finance's Living Not So Fabulous podcast, John and David Auten-Schneider, sit down with Wealth host Brad Smith to discuss how to close that gap with what they call "the wealth builder's pyramid."

The wealth builder's pyramid is a system for building your wealth to at least $1 million by creating four streams of cash flow that cover beyond your annual living expenses. The four parts of the system are foundation, stock market investments, small business, and real estate.

Watch the video above to learn more about the wealth builder's pyramid.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.