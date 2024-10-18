Bridgewater adds local stocks to China hedge fund on Sept. rally

Bridgewater Associates has added local stocks to its China hedge fund following a September rally that saw returns soar by 31%. Catalysts anchors Seana Smith and Madison Mills discuss this investment push amid the Chinese government's attempts to revive the nation's economy through stimulus measures.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

First up, Bridgewater associates onshore China hedge fund adding exposure to local stocks following last month's rally, the boosted the funds returns to 31% for the year from saying the valuations do remain attractive.

The fund is also long on bonds and hold a neutral stance on commodities as of September 30th here, but this is given the moderate increase to its holdings in China following the excessive stimulus that we have seen coming out of the region.

But the big question I think is whether or not this is going to be a sugar high that leads to a little bit of a positive lift for capital markets but is not going to feed through to consumers.

And that's the final thing that's really going to be needed for there to be continued left to Chinese stocks.

Not only because of this, not only stocks that are in the region, but of course, stocks that are trading in the US, of course, and, and, and that's what you and I have been talking about now for what feels like a very, very long time just in terms of the stark underperformance of China's economy, what it would take in order to reignite or reintroduce some of that lost enthusiasm.

Yes, we have seen uh stimulus moves or stimulus efforts from the Chinese government.

But again, the question is whether or not it's enough, it doesn't sound like it is enough from consensus.

I think that would be uh pretty much the take away at this point.

And then ultimately, what is necessary in order to continue this move to the upside and this out performance, we know Bridgewater associates with Ray Dalio a long time trying to bowl there.

Story continues

So again, he has seen opportunity within this area.

But I think in terms of what is going to be that ultimate catalyst going forward.

Akiko, our colleague has been doing a great reporting on this and very much it seems like the question is out and the jury is out just in terms of what ultimately is necessary, there is more that is necessary but what it's going to take in order to really see continued momentum in the region.