BP is latest to cut jobs, joining Meta, Microsoft, and more

Job cuts and hiring freezes are in focus following announcements from several companies, including oil and gas driller BP (BP), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Meta Platforms (META), Albertsons (ACI), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Yahoo Finance host Madison Mills joins Morning Brief to take a closer look at what the changes signal about the labor market and what investors need to know.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.