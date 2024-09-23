BofA downgrades luxury brands amid slowing demand in China

Bank of America is out with bearish calls on luxury brands, downgrading Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH (MC.PA) and Gucci's parent company Kering (KER.PA) to Neutral. The bank also downgraded Hugo Boss (BOSS.DE) to Underperform.

Catalysts Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills report more on the calls as the luxury market slows in China.

Mh and Gucci parent carrying to neutral, also downgrading Hugo Boss to underperform price targets also slashed across the sector and you can see the reaction here in some of the stocks.

LV Mh down about 2/10 of a percent and carrying down over 2% here, Hugo Boss moving to the upside on some individual company news having said that of course, this relates to the story that we've been talking about all morning Shana.

It's the China of it all we know that slowing growth in China which is a key luxury market is raising concerns here.

And we had a slew of negative economic data coming out of China in August that indicates no good news to come from this sector.

Meantime, the luxury sector overall down 13% so far this year.

While we are seeing growth in broader indices globally like the global S MC MC Europe index rather up over 7% in comparison.

So that's indicative of the degree of downside pressure that's specific to Luxury and Bank of America saying that luxury firms need to refocus on creativity and fashion innovation to drive more volume.

Yeah, and I think that this is just a continuation of what we've heard from so many of these executives here over the last several weeks and over the last couple of quarters of slow down in China, obviously being a huge headwind for this sector.

And it's important to point out that Bank of America is not alone here in their call for a little bit more of a down downward pressure here in some of these names, Jed Goldman and Jeffries is also out saying that they expect to see further earnings pain to come because of demand for from Chinese shoppers remains muted.

So of course, that begs the question as to how long, how long it's going to take for this turnaround and to gain some traction whether or not we are going to see additional stimulus there.

Of course, we have the uh the unusual maybe is the best word to put it a meeting amongst Chinese policymakers tomorrow, we could learn a little bit more maybe about what their policy plans look like going forward.

But again, some pressure across the board on some of these names that is expected from Bank of America, some of the colleagues on the street because of that ongoing pressure in China.