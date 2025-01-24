Boeing warns of $3.5B cash flow loss ahead of Q4 report

Boeing (BA) shares are in focus after the company warned in a preliminary earnings report that it expects a $3.5 billion cash flow loss. The aerospace company credited the loss to labor strikes and layoffs.

Morning Brief co-hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down what investors need to know ahead of Boeing's official fourth quarter results, set to be released on Tuesday, January 28.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.