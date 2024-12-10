Boeing resumes production of 737 Max jet since strike: Reuters

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) is resuming production of its 737 Max jet, according to Reuters, a month after inking a new labor contract with striking International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) members.

Market Domination hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton report more on this news. Boeing just laid off nearly 400 workers in Washington facilities earlier this week, as part of its cost-cutting strategy to reduce its global workforce by 10%.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.