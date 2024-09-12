Boeing labor vote, consumer sentiment, S&P 500: What to Watch

Boeing (BA) factory workers are voting on whether they will accept the latest labor agreement proposed by the aircraft manufacturer to union leadership, A strike still looms as Boeing's current contract expires at midnight.

September's consumer sentiment reading will be released tomorrow along with August's import price index print.

Lastly, S&P 500 (^GSPC) hopes to extend its winning streak and close out a week of gains on Friday, September 13.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Time now for to watch Friday.

September 13 sponsored by Tasty Trade coming, starting off of Boeing Boeing workers vote today on a new contract.

The company hopes is good enough to avert a strike at two of its factories.

The contract would include a 25% wage hike over four years.

Polls the approximately 33,000 union workers are scheduled to close tonight with a potential strike.

The could begin after midnight on Friday and moving over to the economy.

The latest consumer sentiment reading for September is coming out in the morning.

Economists forecast that number will take up to 68.5 again, would be the second in a row and give us more insight into the overall health of the economy as we look ahead to the fed's interest rate decision next week.

And we're getting a new monthly data for import price index to the IP I expect the decrease by 0.2% for August that is compared to July's increase of 0.1%.

And tomorrow finally, if you can tell by my Friday the 13th is tomorrow, it might be a spooky day for investors, but the S and P 500 will look to extend its winning streak to five straight days.

And according to Dow Jones market data, and 500 is averaged again of a third of a percent on Friday the 13th going back to 1980.