How the new Boeing CEO could turn the company around

Boeing (BA) has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers from the International Association of Machinists union, which could put an end to the five-week-long strike.

Jason Gursky, Citi managing director, aerospace and defense lead analyst, joins Morning Brief to discuss the news and Boeing's overall outlook as its new CEO seeks to turn the company around.

Grusky notes that the gross wage increase in this version of the agreement is higher, which Gursky calls a step "in the right direction." As the agreement heads to a vote on Wednesday, he adds that the company will find out "whether it was a big enough step."

As Boeing seeks to shore up $35 billion more to boost its balance sheet, he notes that its earnings call on Wednesday will be key for investors to learn what the plan is for the company moving forward under new CEO Kelly Ortberg:

"What I expect to hear from him is that he's going to get engaged in cost-cutting as a way to increase the outlook for profitability. I suspect that they'll begin talking about product and customer pruning and trying to get out of businesses that don't have paths to profitability for them, again, as a way of increasing the structural profitability of the company. And then perhaps engaging in some divestments as a way to raise some liquidity... The sacred cows, I think, at Boeing are commercial aircraft, fighter jets, and helicopters. And I suspect that everything else is likely to be evaluated for either potential wind down or sale as the company looks to turn itself around."

While some investors are worried about the risk of a potential bankruptcy for Boeing, Gursky believes that the company is nowhere near that point. "The demand outlook here for the company is very robust. We have a backlog that stretches out well into the next decade, and what the company needs to figure out how to do is to better execute here in the near to medium term so that it can start generating some cash," he tells Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Boeing and the leaders of its machines union have reached a tentative deal to end the five week one strike.

The latest proposal includes 35% wage increases over the next four years.

The union plans to vote on the deal this Wednesday the same day, Boeing is set to report its third quarter earnings.

Joining us now to discuss, we got Jason GC director and lead analyst for aerospace and defense.

Jason, great to speak with you big day coming up here for Boeing.

How much faith are you putting in this deal being different from the one that we saw in September where Boeing's workers were not pleased with the tentative agreement that the union leaders and Boeing executives reached.

Well, it is different, right?

Um The GWO I the gross wage increase is higher.

Um It sounds like it's uh got a little bit more uh for uh the machinists as it relates to, um you know, the opportunity to earn annual bonuses as well as more money coming into the defined contribution plan.

So we'll see where this lands.

Um but it's a step, I guess from their perspective, certainly in the, in the right direction and we'll find out on Wednesday whether it was a big enough step, Jason, what do you think, uh, ju just weighing the increase here in pay?

And what else it could be?

Uh, what else is reportedly included in this package versus the optimism that we are getting some sort of deal?

I, I guess how are you evaluating or how is that factoring in to your modeling here over the next several quarters?

Well, look, I mean, we've already incorporated in uh a pretty hefty increase into our model.

Um So we'll just have to wait to see how this all uh shakes out.

I think, you know, let's, you know, uh put this in context, I mean, the, um you know, the bill of materials uh on, on any aircraft or the labor content on a bill of materials on any aircraft is it's important.

Um but it is not going to um you know, have a profound in act on, um you know, the, uh the outlook for a company in any uh given uh quarter or uh year.

Um We're watching it closely.

Um But at this point, we'll have to wait and see.

We, as I suggested, we've already modeled in a pretty hefty increase.

Well, Boeing is seeking as, you know, up to $35 billion more to boost their balance sheet moving forward.

I'm just curious at what point do investors see the amount of debt as an inflow on their balance sheet as something that no longer makes this a tenable stock to own.

Well, um, look, I think, you know, we're gonna hear from the company on Wednesday.

Uh, this will be the company's, uh, first opportunity, the company's new CEO, the first opportunity to, to kind of lay out what he's learned here, um, in his 1st 6075 days, whatever it is, uh, at this point, um, and, and discuss the plan uh going forward.

What I expect to hear from him, um is that, you know, he's going to get engaged in cost cutting as a way to, to encourage the outlook for profitability.

I suspect that they'll begin talking about product and customer pruning and trying to get out of businesses that don't have paths to profitability for them again as a way of uh of uh of increasing the structural profitability of the company and then perhaps engaging in some divestments as a way to raise some liquidity to pay down debt.

Uh businesses that aren't core the sacred cows, I think at Boeing are commercial aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters.

And I suspect that everything else is likely to be evaluated for either potential wind down or sale as the company looks to turn, turn itself around Jason, something that's getting a little bit more attention at this point is the fighting going on.

The financial position of Boeing right now is this doomsday scenario where you have the credit rating at risk of being downgraded that will obviously raise borrowing costs.

And then of course, that leads to the discussion of what would happen next for Boeing.

And there has been these ideas floated that it could raise, raise the risk here of a default or potentially bankruptcy.

Are those very much just overblown at this stage?

Given what we know?

Well, look, I don't think we're there, uh, uh, anywhere close to that at this point, right.

And we've got uh a company that has demonstrated an ability to, to generate significant levels of cash, you know, prior to the pandemic, the company generated a lot of cash year in and year out.

The demand outlook here for the company is very robust.

We have a backlog that stretches out well into the next decade and what the company needs to figure out how to do is is to better execute um here in the near to medium term so that it can start generating some cash.

It does have, you know, a near term issue with a stressed out balance sheet and in, in, in so far as you have rating agencies that are uh threatening to downgrade uh to um uh to non investment grade.

So I think, look, the, the the the focus is certainly going to be on the mere term protecting that investment grade.

I think they'll do it through cost cutting uh product pruning and some divestments to get it done.

Uh But there are a lot of really solid assets here and a lot of uh cash generative power in this company.