Boeing aircraft deliveries sink year-over-year in Q2

Boeing (BA) shared its second-quarter aircraft delivery figures, which fell by more than 30% year-over-year, including that of its 737 Max jets amid federal inquiries into their manufacturing process. Currently, Boeing is reportedly planning to plead guilty to a fraud charge brought on by Department of Justice officials.

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Boeing's latest delivery print.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

But on Boeing has announced its second quarter delivery numbers and saw the total number fall over 30% year over year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo Finance's pros Meran and joins us now to break down the numbers.

Pros Josh Yes.

So not surprising that we saw this number come down but reflecting a changing reality and, you know, you know, the number uh overall, the 136 deliveries down 32% compared to a year ago overall.

Uh the 73737 max program, 70 deliveries in Q two down from 100 and three a year ago.

So that's again, a 30% decrease there, you know, and, and recall that Boeing had a 38 plan plan per month uh delivery target uh with the, with the stretch goal of 50 they're nowhere near that and it's probably not gonna be any time soon before they hit that again.

Given the recent issues with that plane.

Also another plane, the, the Dreamliner uh nine deliveries in Q two down from 20 year ago, that's been the source of a couple whistleblowers that we've seen for that plane.

So, you know, they're just ad mired in some issues here with production and obviously the government's on them for that.

And it should be just like, you know, we'll see what happens.

Right.

And we just got the news of the criminal settlement yesterday.

We also, and this is more of an optics story maybe than a fundamental story.

But there was a United flight that was a Boeing plane that lost a wheel, which I guess is a fluke thing that happens sometimes.

Story continues

But again, optically with everything else going on, it's just not helpful.

Yeah, it was a 30 year old.

It, it was a 757, I think, uh, United Plane, I mean, 30 year old plane tire falls off, you know, any other year.

This is just a thing that happens.

But given all the issues Boeing is having right now with safety and, and just quality issues, it just adds again, more, more fire to this sort of, um, issue that they have.