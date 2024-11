Bloom Energy (BE) stock rallied Friday afternoon after the company announced a new deal with American Electric Power (AEP). Under the agreement, AEP will use Bloom's fuel cell technology to provide power solutions for artificial intelligence data centers.

This post was written by Angel Smith