How blockchain technology sets crypto apart

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

On the latest episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Tall Guy Tycoon Armando Pantoja sits down with Mac to discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

"Cryptocurrency is based on blockchain technology, " Pantoja says, explaining that he believes blockchain technology to be "the most secure database that's ever been created."

"On top of that, blockchain is, that's when the money transfers back and forth," he explains, noting that other services can send money back and forth, but blockchain technology sets crypto apart from those. "The technology is what makes bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies so valuable."

He believes that blockchain will be transformative and that everyone will eventually use blockchain technology. "We're not invested in bitcoin (BTC-USD) or the currency. We're invested in that technology that underlies it."

Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac on Yahoo Finance is dedicated to promoting economic prosperity for all. Through expert insights, practical advice, and inspiring success stories, we empower you to build and grow wealth. Join us on this transformative journey toward financial freedom and inclusive economic growth.

This post was written by Meredith Lawrence.