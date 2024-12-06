Bitcoin's four-year cycles: Analysis of crypto asset's rise to $100K

After trading as high as $103,000 on Thursday, cryptocurrency bitcoin (BTC-USD) has since receded back below its $100,000 milestone.

Yahoo Finance anchor Julie Hyman breaks down Bernstein senior analyst Gautam Chhugani's chart exploring the crypto asset's rally-and-hype cycles over the past ten-plus years. Chhugani himself forecasts bitcoin to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025.

