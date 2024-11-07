Bitcoin, Trump Media, Krispy Kreme: 3 Stories to Watch

Yahoo Finance senior reporter Alexandra Canal breaks down three notable stories unfolding across markets on Thursday, November 7.

First, the crypto space is rallying after Donald Trump's presidential victory this week. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC-USD) — a key component of the Trump Trade — and ethereum (ETH-USD) have seen prices move higher on the news of Trump's return to the White House. At the time of this video's posting, bitcoin broke above $76,000 to a new record high.

On the other hand, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT, DJTWW) is reversing its Election Day gains. The stock is down over 20% in Thursday's intraday trading.

Another stock in focus is Krispy Kreme (DNUT). The doughnut chain's stock is sinking after missing earnings estimates in the third quarter on both the top and bottom lines.

This post was written by Angel Smith