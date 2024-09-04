Bitcoin miners are operating on 'razor-thin margins': Strategist

The rising cost of energy is proving to be a challenge for bitcoin miners as their margins shrink. Fundstrat vice president of digital asset strategy Sean Farrell joins Morning Brief to discuss how the bitcoin industry is navigating rising kilowatt-hour costs and some of the potential challenges moving forward.

"A lot of these miners already have embedded PPAs (power purchase agreements) and so the volatility around energy costs don't affect them as much in the immediate term. Long-term, certainly that is a consideration," Farrell explains.

He notes that the marginal cost of production for miners hovers around the low 50s, high 40s, explaining, "a lot of them are operating on razor-thin margins at this point." He argues that to become more profitable, bitcoin prices will ultimately have to go up.

Video Transcript

Sean.

I it's interesting too, being able to track some of the mining operations uh for crypto in the public market as well.

And the cost of electricity that, that some of them are at least monitoring at this juncture, the rise that we've seen comparative to 2019.

Even how much is energy, uh especially considering the kilowatt hour costs.

How much is that impacting miners operations and the returns that they're seeing right now?

Yeah, so a lot of these miners already have embedded um uh PPAS and so they don't um the volatility around energy costs don't affect, affect them as much in the immediate term.

Uh Long term.

Certainly.

That is a consideration I think right now, the big concern is that um you know, their, their unit of accounts, uh you know, their their revenue flight item is right now.

Well, it's consolidating shopping sideways.

But um you know, I would say right now, just high level the marginal cost of production for a lot of these miners around say low fifties, maybe high forties for some of the more efficient ones.

Uh And so, you know, a lot of them are operating on razor razor thin margins at this point.

Uh So, uh for the miners to really, um uh you know, become more profitable and, and for that, uh their equities to benefit from that operational leverage that they do that they do have.

Um uh you know, we're going to have to see Bitcoin prices go up.

I'm not as concerned about energy prices uh in, in the immediate term, but long term, certainly.