Birkenstock sell-off a 'temporary setback': Analyst

Shares of Birkenstock (BIRK) fell sharply on Thursday after the company posted third quarter profits that fell short expectations. The company did, however, tout strong sales growth in its B2B segment with revenue growing 23% year-over-year in the third quarter as wholesale demand remained high.

Stifel managing director, equity research analyst Jim Duffy joins Catalysts to break down Birkenstock's recent performance and what investors need to know about the stock moving forward.

"Myself and others expected them to over-deliver on the quarter and raise the guidance. Indeed, they did overdeliver on the EBITDA line, but they did see some deceleration on a sequential basis relative to the fiscal second quarter. All indicators in the marketplace are that appetite for the product remains strong. Inventories in the marketplace are well managed. I think it's just a temporary setback in the stock," says Duffy.

On the consumer and why Birkenstock may still be in a good position, Duffy states: "The consumer is becoming more discerning. We do think they still have good capacity to spend in discretionary categories. They're just being more selective about where they're allocating those dollars. Those companies like an On Running (ONON), like Birkenstock that are bringing excitement to the marketplace. We think they can continue to drive growth."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

Closing out with Birkenstock.

I mean, Ali you've been tracking this one, you were talking about this one this morning, right?

Yeah, shares are down about 14% right now.

So Jim, you know, their profits fell short of estimates last quarter.

What can they do to get back on track?

Is it new innovation?

Uh What, what, what's the go forward strategy?

Sure, but I don't necessarily believe they're off track.

The stock was priced for persp for perfection.

Story continues

Um And expectations were high going into the quarter myself and others expected them to over deliver on the quarter and raise the guidance.

Uh Indeed, they did over deliver on the EBITA line, but they did see some deceleration on a sequential basis relative to the fiscal second quarter.

Uh All indicators in the marketplace are that appetite for the product remains strong.

Uh, inventories in the marketplace are well managed.

Uh I think it's just a temporary setback in the stock.

So all of these things considered, I mean, we've been talking a lot about everything from ath leisure to what is a little bit and far more leisure in Birkenstock, at least who is best positioned, right?

Now, from your perspective, Jim to navigate a very uncertain consumer environment, even as we get into the back half of the year where we've heard from Foot Locker that there could be some heavy promotional pressure that needs to come forward.

Yeah.

Um, well, I, we keep bringing up the subject of newness and innovation, but it's those brands that are really bringing compelling and exciting new product that's driving consumer engagement.

As we think about the consumer macro backdrop, you know, the consumer is becoming more discerning.

We, do you think they still have good capacity to spend in discretionary categories?

They're just being more selective about where they're allocating those dollars.

Those companies uh like an on running, um, like uh uh Birkenstock that are bringing uh excitement to the marketplace.

We think they can continue to drive growth.