Bill Gates on quantum computing's future

Arguments around the pacing for quantum computing are at the forefront of tech news these days, and now Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates has weighed in. On a recent episode of Opening Bid with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi, Gates considered Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s prediction that the technology might take 15 to 30 years to become truly impactful.

While Gates agreed that building a quantum computer and developing the right software is a complex undertaking, he also suggested that breakthroughs such as AI could happen in just three to five years. "And Microsoft is a competitor in that space. And I regularly review that work and I'm quite impressed with it," Gates explained, hinting that the race for quantum supremacy could be heating up sooner than expected.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.