Will the Big Tech sell-off continue? This strategist says yes.

US stocks (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC) are trading lower, with Big Tech leading the pullback after Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) earnings fed into concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) spending. US SPDR Business at State Street Global Advisors chief investment strategist Michael Arone joins Market Domination Hosts Alexandra Canal and Josh Lipton to discuss his outlook for the Big Tech sector.

“What's been happening is that these companies continue to beat on top and bottom line, yet their forecasts just aren't good enough given how far they've come from a price-performance perspective and where their valuations are,” Arone tells Yahoo Finance.

The strategist adds, “I do expect this [Big Tech pullback] to continue to unfold, given some of the risks."

For more on Arone’s expectations for Big Tech stocks and how to navigate the pullback, watch the video above.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Stocks under pressure with tech stocks leading the declines in today's trade as investors weigh earnings and economic data.

Joining us now is Michael Aone State Street Global Advisors, Chief Investment Strategist, Michael.

It is good to see you.

Let's start with those big tech names, Michael.

You saw uh Meta and Microsoft, they report they clearly underwhelmed.

We see both those names.

Well, in the red today, I'm just wondering Michael, do you think that is uh is that a sign perhaps of of the A I trade losing some steam here?

So I think we got a glimpse of this Josh in the last quarter.

So what's been happening is that these companies continue to beat on top and bottom line yet their forecasts just aren't good enough given how far they've come from a price performance perspective and where their valuations are.

So I do expect this to continue to unfold given some of the risks.

Now, I think this goes hand in hand with how interest rates are moving and you, we know that they've been ticking up.

So when interest rates are falling, particularly real interest rates, we do get a broadening a healthy broadening in the rally, but that's been a little bit absent here this month as rates have kind of risen and not fallen.

So we're gonna need rates to fall a little bit to see an improvement on bread and get us some relief from some of the disappointment in the tech earnings.

So given that Michael, since we don't know where rates are going to be heading in the future, they could hover higher for longer.

A long track that we're seeing.

This sell off today is tech still a safe investment in your view.

I think it's a safe investment.

Certainly this is where the earnings growth has been.

So from my perspective, these companies still compound cash flow at more than 20% given their size and scope.

That's amazing.

They have great businesses, pristine balance sheets, low debt to equity.

These are companies you want to own.

The real question is, is where do you wanna add?

And from my perspective, we continue to encourage folks to think beyond the mega cap stocks, beyond just the mag seven, particularly as we anticipate that the earnings growth gap between technology and the mag seven and everything else will narrow.

And as it narrows, we think there are better opportunities in places like financials, for example, beyond financials, Michael, I see also uh communication services, energy, why those sectors?

So communication services, Josh is interesting in that unlike the tech pure play sector, from that perspective here, it's not as expensive.

So given the earnings growth rate, expectations for communication services and where they're trading from a price to earnings multiple, you're getting some good value there and you're still getting solid earnings growth.

So that's really attracting us to that sector.

In terms of energy.

It's certain inexpensive from, from that standpoint, they return a lot of capital to shareholders through either buybacks or dividends and yet they're inexpensive, they've shown good capital discipline.

And we do believe that if you see some price improvement in oil, that ultimately these companies will remain pretty profitable.

So that's more of a cyclical value play where communication services is more of an earnings growth, momentum kind of opportunity.