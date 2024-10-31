Big Tech: Microsoft, Meta beat forecasts, but Samsung stumbles

STORY: AI is in focus as the world’s top tech names report earnings.

Wednesday saw Microsoft and Meta both beat forecasts, but also give investors cause for concern.

The Windows maker said earnings per share and revenue both came in better than expected.

However, it forecast slower growth ahead for its cloud business, and said it would spend even more than analysts expected on rolling out AI.

Microsoft now foresees capital expenditure of $80 billion over the year - up some $30 billion on last year.

The heavy outlays have concerned investors, with one analyst telling Reuters the spending looked set to be a big drag on profit margins.

There were caveats at Meta too.

The Facebook parent also beat forecasts for profit and revenue.

But it warned of a “significant acceleration” in costs related to AI.

That left investors wondering whether digital ad sales - its main revenue earner - will be able to cover investment in the new tech.

With no cloud business, Facebook also faces questions over when it will actually make money from AI.

The mixed messages from the tech giants saw shares in both firms fall around 3% in after-hours trade.

A day later in Asia, Samsung saw third quarter profits jump.

But it warned the pace of recovery was weakening, as it struggles to cash in on the AI boom.

Earlier this month, the South Korean firm issued a rare apology for its disappointing earnings, as it struggles to supply high-end chips to firms like Nvidia.

Investors say it’s been outpaced by local rival SK Hynix and Taiwan titan TSMC.