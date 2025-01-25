Big Tech earnings, Fed rate decision: What to Watch Next Week

Market Domination Overtime hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton detail the top market events on the horizon for the upcoming week.

A slew of Big Tech earnings is scheduled for release, with industry giants Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), and Apple (AAPL) preparing to unveil their quarterly results. Artificial intelligence will be a central theme in these earnings reports.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve's January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will commence on Tuesday, with the central bank's interest rate decision set to be announced on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

This post was written by Angel Smith