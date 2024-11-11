How Big Tech, AI could fit into Trump's immigration policies

Investors are increasingly optimistic that the technology sector will benefit immensely from Donald Trump's second presidential term. This sentiment is fueled by Trump's pro-crypto stance, the prospect of reduced regulation, and the backing of influential tech CEO Elon Musk.

Frontier Foundry Co-Founder and CEO Sultan Meghji joins Catalysts to share his outlook on this emerging trend.

"Even if we just go back to something that looks like a Trump 1.0, and I actually think they'll go farther than that, it'll still be quite a big swing," he states, anticipating significant deregulatory measures across the federal bureaucracy that will further energize the AI and crypto markets.

Meghji believes that this time around, the Trump administration will view these transformative technologies as "growth measures for the economy versus things to be managed." He notes that AI and crypto are "fundamentally things that should be built and sold out of the United States both for our own use here and globally," presenting a "huge opportunity" that the president-eleft understands.

However, Meghji expresses concern over Trump's mass deportation plans, calling them "a huge issue." While acknowledging the desire to attract the "best and the brightest" talent, he also points out that immigrants have faced challenges finding open jobs in the US.

Ultimately, Meghji says, "it comes down to what are they actually going to do and how they are going to execute against that," suggesting the tech community could play a role in streamlining the immigration process.

This post was written by Angel Smith