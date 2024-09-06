Big Lots, Super Micro Computer, Chewy: 3 Stocks In Focus

Big Lots (BIG) stock is surging after the discount retailer postponed its second quarter earnings release date.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares dip after JPMorgan analysts downgrade the chipmaker to Neutral.

Morgan Stanley maintains its bullish sentiment toward pet retailer Chewy (CHWY), believing the company can achieve $750 in EBITDA next year.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

First up, we've got big lots shares.

They are on the move higher right now by about 16%.

They did postpone the release of its second quarter earnings from today to September 12.

This comes just days after the discount retailer was said to be mulling a bankruptcy filing, according to reports here.

So if they are indeed nearing that bankruptcy, that would, of course, move a lot of investors to believe that ultimately that's the pathway should expect set of more quarterly earnings reports coming forward?

Yeah, absolutely.

It's interesting to see the degree of that stock move to Brad, but I'm going to take a look at Super Micro Computer.

Those shares lower after JP.

Morgan downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight.

Analyst by the Call said the decision comes from uncertainty around regaining compliance with regulators.

You can see those shares down over 3.5% now.

This comes the story is like my Roman empire.

As MC, I delayed their 10 KF after a Hindenberg research report saying that there are they had some accounting issues and JP.

Morgan is just saying Listen, this is not the time to get in on this company stay on the sidelines for now, all right, And Morgan Stanley remains bullish on Chewy, reiterating its overweight rating here, the the firm they highlighted.

She's potential for margin growth, saying the pet supply retailer could significantly beat street expectations for next year shares.

Right now, they're up by about 3.8%.

They said the profitability upside makes it easier to underwrite the valuation.