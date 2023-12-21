Is the 'Big Ease' coming in 2024?

STORY: Investors, economists, business leaders and consumers all share a common hope for 2024: rate cuts.

Some economies, like the UK and euro zone, could have to wait until later in the year, due to stubborn inflation and strong wage growth.

But others - like the U.S. - may see them as early as the spring.

Here's Reuters Economics and Financial Markets Editor for the Americas Dan Burns.

"Well some borrowing costs for consumers and businesses have already started dropping just in the expectation that policymakers at central banks will cut their interest rates in 2024." // "Now, will they keep dropping at that rate? That's unlikely, but it's a pretty strong expectation that home loan costs, credit card costs, business loan costs are going to be lower in 2024 than they are right now."

After starting 2023 with annual inflation rates that were on average 3.7 times the 2% target shared by most developed economy central banks...

the pace of price increases is now down to 1.5 times that target.

"Now, if at some point inflation stops improving, that's going to make central bankers edgy and less willing to bring down borrowing costs. But if the kind of progress that we've seen on inflation in the last few months holds course, that will give confidence to central bankers to begin lowering borrowing costs in the first half of the year."

But a major game of chicken is underway as market actors have set expectations for far more easing than central bankers may be willing to provide.

"The Federal Reserve, for one, recently forecast, you know, 75 basis points or three-quarters of a percentage point in interest rate reductions over the course of 2024. Financial markets, you know, the bond market, interest rate futures markets are now pricing expectations for 150 basis points, essentially twice what the Fed itself is forecasting. At some point, one of these parties has to be right. Potentially they meet somewhere in the middle. But somebody right now is going to be disappointed. And, you know, if recent history is any guide, it may be markets are a little bit overextended in their optimism for how far rates are going to drop next year."

But the key to it all rests with inflation, as policymakers have said they're willing to stomach some level of economic pain to finally return price pressures to their target levels.