Big banks earnings, Kohl's CEO, December CPI: What to Watch

After the closing bell on Wall Street, Market Domination Overtime Co-Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton examine what's on deck for investors next week.

Big banks kick off earnings season with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Citi (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), and Morgan Stanley (MS) set to report quarterly results throughout the week.

KB Homes (KBH), UnitedHealthcare Group (UNH), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) will also release earnings reports.

Kohl's (KSS) announced that CEO Tom Kingsbury will be stepping down from the role effective January 15, 2025. Former Michaels Companies CEO Ashley Buchanan has been named his replacement.

The market will get fresh economic data with the Producer Price Index (PPI) coming out on Tuesday, January 14, while new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released on Wednesday, January 15.

